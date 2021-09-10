84 Purdue students risk suspension for not complying with COVID-19 testing

WEST LAFAYETTE — Dozens of Purdue University students are being disciplined for failing to comply with the school's COVID-19 testing requirements.

Following the first week of testing, more than 700 students had not uploaded their vaccine status or submitted to regular surveillance testing.

University officials said Friday that 84 Purdue students face disciplinary action for failing to comply with the Protect Purdue surveillance testing requirement after they were previously warned. Students and employees who are not vaccinated are required to be tested as often as weekly.

The 84 students have been notified by email and phone that they remain in non-compliance for failing to complete their required test, a news release said. A third violation results in suspension, which could affect some of the students as early as next week.

“As this pandemic persists, we have a shared responsibility to do our part in taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves, others and the community — and that means getting the vaccine and verifying that status or participating in campus COVID-19 testing,” said Jay Akridge, Purdue provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity.

“That choice was made clear for our students, faculty and staff through the tenets of the Protect Purdue Pledge, and that choice came with consequences that have been clearly communicated to our entire Boilermaker community.”

University officials also said 214 Purdue employees received an initial warning that they are in non-compliance for failing to receive required surveillance testing. Staff members who do not participate in testing are subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Unvaccinated employees who work on campus are required to participate in regular surveillance testing.

More than 82% of Purdue students and staff members are vaccinated, and the university's overall positivity rate is 1.54%, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 dashboard.