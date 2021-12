AVON — Students and staff members in Avon schools are now required to wear face masks, officials announced Wednesday.

The new requirement comes as Hendricks County remains in the red category on the state's COVID-19 metrics map.

The new face mask requirement follows the school district's COVID-19 protocols.

State health officials report Hendricks County's posititity rate is nearly 16%

Hendricks County needs to return to the orange category for two straight weeks for the mask requirement to drop.