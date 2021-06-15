Brownsburg students will not have to wear masks next month

BROWNSBURG — Students in the Brownsburg Community School Corporation will not have to wear face coverings to school this fall.

On Monday night, the Brownsburg Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees unanimously decided masks will be optional on all campuses.

The change takes effect July 1, according to the district.

The first day of school for the Brownsburg Community School Corporation’s more than 9,400 students is July 29.

“We will continue to gather information, review protocols and adjust our procedures for the safe return of students to school,” read a letter sent to staff today.

Another change—the district will only offer in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year and will not offer an online option for students.

The district’s decision comes after the State of Indiana and cities throughout Indiana have lifted their mask mandates.

In an executive order, Governor Eric Holcomb shifted authority over masks in schools to local school boards.

“In very rare cases, there may be students who have a documented medical condition for which it would not be fully safe for them to return to school,” read the letter to staff. “We understand those very special circumstances and should your child be in this category, we want to make the necessary accommodations.”

Students with a documented medical condition can complete a form and the district will contact the family to discuss next steps.

“We are hopeful that current restrictions will be lessened as the start of school draws closer, including decisions about social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining of students due to exposure,” read the letter to staff. “It is important to note that students who have been vaccinated and have provided that information to the school nurse, will not be quarantined and can remain in school. With COVID, the circumstances are constantly evolving and any updates will be communicated with you in a prompt manner.”

