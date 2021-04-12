Caresource, Eskenazi to hold free COVID vaccine town hall

INDIANAPOLIS — Two healthcare organizations are coming together to educate Hoosiers in an effort to get more of them vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The medical non-profit Caresource and Eskenazi Health are holding a free virtual town hall to provide answers to anyone's questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, its efficacy and its safety.

The goal is to provide accurate information so Hoosiers can make an informed decision.

"A lot of people feel like they are young and healthy and they won't have serious complications. Not the case," said Dr. Cameual Wright, chief medical officer for Caresource. "If you haven't gotten it by now you are likely — we want to make sure you don't get it. The best way to do that is to get the vaccine."

Wright will be part of the town hall, answering whatever vaccine questions you may have.

The virtual meeting will be Tuesday night, April 13 at 6:00pm. To join, go to eskenazihealth.webex.com and enter the meeting ID 160-726-6025. You will not need a password to join the town hall.