Carmel Clay Schools to remain on hybrid schedule

CARMEL — Some Hamilton County students will stay on a hybrid schedule through the end of the school year.

On Wednesday, Carmel Clay Schools announced that 6th through 12th-grade students will stick to their current schedule for the last eight weeks of class.

District officials say they made the decision after finding they couldn't combine classes while maintaining smaller class sizes and balanced schedules.

Students will return to full-time in-person learning in the fall.

In the meantime, the staff is working to plan social opportunities for those students to safely gather with their classmates.