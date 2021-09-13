Indiana schools report 4,996 more student COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 5,000 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 4,996 COVID-19 cases among students, 254 newly reported cases in teachers and 397 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the school year, 22,236 students, 1,143 teachers and 1,661 staff members have tested postive for COVID-19. A total of 627 schools have not reported COVID-19 numbers to the state health department.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.