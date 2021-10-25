Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus NewsCOVID-19 Education

Actions

More than 1,200 students in Indiana schools test positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Photo
Indiana will soon have a COVID-19 school data base
Teacher creates national database of Covid-19-related school closures
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 14:12:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,200 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 1,236 COVID-19 cases among students, 79 newly reported cases in teachers, and 135 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the school year, 37,934 students, 1,989 teachers, and 3,044 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!