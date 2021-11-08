More than 1,700 students in Indiana schools test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,700 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 1,775 COVID-19 cases among students, 108 newly reported cases in teachers, and 177 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the school year, 41,174 students, 2,182 teachers and 3,372 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.