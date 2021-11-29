More than 1,900 students in Indiana schools test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,900 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 1,963 COVID-19 cases among students, 141 newly reported cases in teachers, and 180 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the school year, 48,666 students, 2,668 teachers and 4,047 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.