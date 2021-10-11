More than 2,300 students in Indiana test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 2,300 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 2,359 COVID-19 cases among students, 137 newly reported cases in teachers, and 206 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the school year, 35,315 students, 1,831 teachers, and 2,760 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.