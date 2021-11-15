More than 2,400 students in Indiana schools test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 2,400 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 2,429 COVID-19 cases among students, 148 newly reported cases in teachers, and 211 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the school year, 43,602 students, 2,330 teachers and 3,583 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of students testing positive for COVID-19 has increased each of the past four weeks.

In the Oct. 25 update, the state reported 1,236 students testing positive, while reports on Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 indicated student case counts of 1,466 and 1,775.

