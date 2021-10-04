More than 2,900 students in Indiana test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 2,900 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 2,906 COVID-19 cases among students, 155 newly reported cases in teachers, and 257 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the school year, 32,963 students, 1,693 teachers, and 2,555 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.