More than 3,500 students in Indiana test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 3,500 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 3,504 COVID-19 cases among students, 172 newly reported cases in teachers and 218 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,715 students, 6,598 teachers and 7,881 staff members have tested postive for COVID-19.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.