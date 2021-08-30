More than 5,500 new student COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 5,500 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 5,529 COVID-19 cases among students, 257 newly reported cases in teachers and 355 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 41,158 students, 6,855 teachers and 8,230 staff members have tested postive for COVID-19. A total of 278 schools have never reported coroanvirus numbers to the state health department.

