MSD of Pike Township to continue virtual learning all week

Posted at 5:10 PM, Jan 04, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Students, teachers and staff at the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township will spend their entire first week back after Winter Break in virtual learning, according to a tweet from the district.

On Monday, the school cited absences in their transportation department as a reason for the move to virtual. On Tuesday, remote learning continued "based on projected illness and isolation related absences."

On Wednesday afternoon, the district tweeted that remote instruction will continue all week "due to additional and prolonged illnesses and required isolations."

"It is the district’s plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday, January 10," the school wrote.

The Nathaniel Jones Early Learning Center will operate on its regular schedule.

