Mt. Vernon High School moves to virtual learning until Sept. 7

FORTVILLE — Another school in Central Indiana will send students home to learn in an effort to kick COVID-19 out of their buildings.

Mt. Vernon High School in Hancock County will begin virtual learning on Monday for five school days. Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and will be required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth.

The Mt. Vernon School Community School Corporation alerted parents of the decision in an email.

The school's website says at least 35 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Even though the high school is listed in Mt. Vernon's orange category, the school district said it will only close a school if it reaches the red level.

That would mean at least 20% of the school's students are absent from class.

Students at Mt. Vernon High Middle School are also learning virtually due to high COVID-19 cases. That will continue until Tuesday, Sept. 7.