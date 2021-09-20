Nearly 4,500 students in Indiana test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 4,500 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 4,499 COVID-19 cases among students, 210 newly reported cases in teachers and 332 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the school year, 26,726 students, 1,356 teachers and 1,986 staff members have tested postive for COVID-19.

