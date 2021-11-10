Noblesville Schools sets criteria for when masks could become optional during school

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Schools officials announced on Wednesday the criteria that will be used to determine when masks can become optional during the school day.

Masks continue to be required during the school day for students, staff and visitors, but they could become optional sometime after the beginning of 2022 if positivity and quarantine rates are low, according to a message sent to families and staff.

Beginning Jan. 26, 2022, at the earliest, masks will be optional during the school day if the positive COVID-19 case rate is 1% or less and the quarantine rate is 3% or less for two consecutive weeks.

Both rates are based on the overall building population, according to the school district.

Noblesville Schools reports COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines by building online. The district will notify parents when the criteria is met.

The school district also announced masks are recommended and optional for spectators at public extracurricular activities, such as athletic and performing arts events that do not take place during the school day.