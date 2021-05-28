Purdue contest offers in-state tuition cash to 10 students who get COVID-19 vaccine

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University is offering students a major financial reward to encourage them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ten student who choose to get vaccinated will win a year's worth of in-state tuition that school officials said equates to nearly $10,000.

“We have strongly encouraged everyone in our campus community to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer of the Protect Purdue Health Center, said in a news release. “The more people who choose to get vaccinated and register their status, the more decisions we can make and the more normal our operations can be in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

Students who wish to participate must submit proof of vaccination to the university by July 15. The 10 winners will be announced by July 29.

All undergraduate, graduate and professional degree-seeking students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester on the West Lafayette campus are eligible to participate in the drawing.