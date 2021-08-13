Watch
Supreme Court justice won't block college vaccine mandate

Stefani Reynolds/AP
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)
Amy Coney Barrett
Posted at 10:36 AM, Aug 13, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Barrett's action Thursday comes in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marks the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate.

Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.

College officials across the country have struggled with whether to require vaccinations, with some schools mandating them and others questioning whether they have legal authority to do so.

