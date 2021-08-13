Supreme Court justice won't block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Barrett's action Thursday comes in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marks the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate.

Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.

College officials across the country have struggled with whether to require vaccinations, with some schools mandating them and others questioning whether they have legal authority to do so.