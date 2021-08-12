Supreme Court justice won't block Indiana Univeristy vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP/WRTV) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Barrett’s action Thursday comes in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marks the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate.

Last month, a federal appeals court ruled that Indiana University could proceed with its plan.

The policy does have religious and medical exemptions, but exempt students must wear masks and be tested twice a week.

James Bopp, the attorney representing the IU students, released the following statement Thursday: