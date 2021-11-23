United Way of Central Indiana seeking donations to give thanks to teachers

INDIANAPOLIS — Educators have been working hard throughout the pandemic while navigating new ways to meet children where they are.

With that in mind, the United Way of Central Indiana is hosting a community-wide project to thank early childhood educators and elementary school teachers for their work. They need your help.

The United Way has 400 tote bags ready to be filled with small gifts for educators. They are looking for donations of items like lip balm, lotion, tissues, tea and chocolate.

They also are looking for volunteers to help assemble and deliver the totes beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 7.

Taylor Rhodes is heading the initiative and said this is something small to do for those who make a huge impact.

"They have been so resilient throughout this whole pandemic trying to figure out how to keep their doors open to be there for our kiddos, and they give so much love and passion to our kids and try to provide the high-quality education," Rhodes said. "How could we not do our small part and say thank you for being there?"

If you want to donate to the project you can purchase from the United Way's Amazon Wish List or buy similar products and deliver them by Dec. 6. They will deliver the totes to more than 30 locations in the United Way’s seven county service area.

You can find that amazon wish list and the link to volunteer here.