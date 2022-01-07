Watch
Warren Township intermediate middle, high school students to do e-learning for two days

Posted at 10:36 PM, Jan 06, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan School District of Warren Township students in grades 5-12 will have e-learning days on Friday, Jan. 7 and Monday, Jan. 10.

Students and staff in grades K-4 are not affected.

According to a message sent to families, superintendent Dr. Tim Hanson said the change was due to "a large number of staffing needs, as a result of positive COVID cases and other illnesses in our transportation department."

Students will work on Canvas and have access to their teachers at the following times:

Students in grades 5-8: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Students in grades 9-12: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Students in Pike Township have been doing e-learning all this week "due to additional and prolonged illnesses and required isolations."

