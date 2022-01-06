Westfield Washington Schools requiring masks beginning Friday

WESTFIELD — Most Westfield Washington Schools are seeing an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates, and in response there will be a district-wide mask mandate beginning Friday, Jan. 7.

Masks or face coverings will be mandatory at all Westfield Washington Schools buildings for all before, during and after school activities – including BAC, TOTS and All-Aboard.

Masks will be highly recommended for sporting event spectators.

All but two schools, Monon Trail Elementary and Westfield Intermediate School, are above the 1.75 percent threshold of positive cases.

In a message sent to families, the district says it will remain in a district-wide mask mandate until all nine schools simultaneously have a positivity rate below 1 percent.

Westfield Washington Schools says any student who needs to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19 may return to school on day 6, regardless of vaccination status.