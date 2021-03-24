Bloomington facility to help ship Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BLOOMINGTON — Johnson & Johnson is getting a boost from a Bloomington company to help ship millions of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Catalent" has been helping to fill and finish vials of the vaccine for months. Now, the facility will be able to ship the vials.

The FDA granted approval on Tuesday, which will provide a big boost for Johnson & Johnson since the company has struggled to ramp up production.

Johnson & Johnson promised to deliver 20 million of its single-dose vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of the month. So far, just over 5 million doses have gone out.

