Columbus Regional Hospital changes visitor policy, COVID ICU patients no longer allowed visitors

COLUMBUS — Columbus Regional Hospital is changing its visitor policies beginning Saturday, August 14.

After a "continued high number of COVID-positive admissions," Columbus Regional is now allowing one visitor for COVID-positive or COVID rule-out patients on the non-critical-care inpatient units. Visiting hours have been changed to be from 4-6 p.m. only.

COVID-positive ICU patients are not allowed to have visitors, but the hospital says there will be exceptions for end-of-life situations or other circumstances deemed therapeutic by the healthcare team.

Additionally, COVID-positive and COVID rule-out patients in the Emergency Department may have one visitor per day each with travel limited to going to the patient’s room.

The hospital says all other visitation guidelines remain the same.