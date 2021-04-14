COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now open to residents on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Marion County Public Health Department plans to administer up to 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine per day at the clinic located at 9503 E. 33rd St. People ages 16 and older can register online or call 211 to schedule an appointment.

“Through efforts such as pop-up vaccine clinics held in neighborhoods across the city, $1 million in grants to uplift community-based initiatives, and the opening of this new clinic to serve the east side, we are continuing the work to make the COVID-19 accessible to all in our community," said Dr. Virginia Caine, the health department's chief medical officer.

The clinic will be open during the following hours.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sundays and Mondays: closed

People who need a ride to a vaccine appointment can call 1-888-484-3258 to schedule a ride, while those who are homebound can utilize the state's Homebound Indiana program by contacting their local Area Agency on Aging online or by calling 1-800-986-3505.