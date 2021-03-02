Hoosiers ages 55-59 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to register.

Update, March 16, 2021: People age 45 and over can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana. Click here for current information.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday that people ages 55-59 can begin scheduling appointments to receive the vaccine, which is free to the public.

Indiana residents age 55 and over, health care workers and first responders can schedule an appointment at one of the more than 370 clinics around the state by going to ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of the state's Area Agencies on Aging. Nearly 70 libraries around the state can help Hoosiers schedule appointments.

A caregiver or loved one can make an appointment on behalf of an eligible person. The vaccine will be made available to more age groups as supply increases.

How to schedule at pharmacies

Vaccination clinics at pharmacies that participate in the federal vaccine program appear on Indiana's clinic map, but people must register through the stores themselves rather than state's system.

In Indiana, pharmacies at CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Sam's Club, Walmart and Walgreens currently offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Limited supply currently results in limited appointment times, but additional times will be added as more vaccine is produced.

Click these links to visit each store's COVID-19 vaccination page:

