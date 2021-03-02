Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare

Actions

Hoosiers ages 55-59 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to register.

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 8:02 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 08:24:20-04

Update, March 16, 2021: People age 45 and over can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana. Click here for current information.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday that people ages 55-59 can begin scheduling appointments to receive the vaccine, which is free to the public.

Indiana residents age 55 and over, health care workers and first responders can schedule an appointment at one of the more than 370 clinics around the state by going to ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of the state's Area Agencies on Aging. Nearly 70 libraries around the state can help Hoosiers schedule appointments.

A caregiver or loved one can make an appointment on behalf of an eligible person. The vaccine will be made available to more age groups as supply increases.

How to schedule at pharmacies

Vaccination clinics at pharmacies that participate in the federal vaccine program appear on Indiana's clinic map, but people must register through the stores themselves rather than state's system.

In Indiana, pharmacies at CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Sam's Club, Walmart and Walgreens currently offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Limited supply currently results in limited appointment times, but additional times will be added as more vaccine is produced.

Click these links to visit each store's COVID-19 vaccination page:

RELATED | COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana: Everything you need to know

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!