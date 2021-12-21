Indianapolis hospital systems to Hoosiers: 'The situation is dire'

INDIANAPOLIS — Three hospital systems in Indianapolis are pleading with Hoosiers to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Community Health Network, IU Health and Eskenazi Hospital placed a full-page advertisement in the Indianapolis Star on Sunday that said, “We can't do this alone.”

“The situation is dire,” the ad continued. “We have more patients in our hospitals than we have beds. We’re converting available units into critical care wards, just to make room. And as you know, healthcare workers across the country are exhausted and running out of steam.”

The ad is part of a marketing campaign that also includes paid social media, radio and television, according to Community Health Network.

“All of our hospitals, all Indianapolis hospitals, are actually over-capacity,” Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive for Community Health Network said last week. “We’re actually having more patients in our hospitals than we have beds. We’re holding patients in our emergency rooms trying to find beds for them and we’ve had to delay several surgeries.”

Hospital officials have urged people with mild cases of COVID-19 to avoid the emergency department and instead seek care at a MedCheck or urgent care facility.