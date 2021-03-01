More than 1 million Hoosiers have received the COVID-19 vaccine since December

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of Indiana residents who received the COVID-19 vaccine has surpassed 1 million, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday.

The first health care professionals received the vaccine on Dec. 14. Since that day, a total of 1,000,321 people received at least one dose and 569,465 are fully vaccinated.

“Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game changer, and it brings me indescribable hope. I am incredibly proud of our Indiana Department of Health, and how they and our local partners have rolled out the ‘It’s Our Shot, Hoosiers’ vaccination plan,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a news release.

The United States Census Bureau estimated Indiana's population at 6,732,219 in 2019, so about 15% of the state has received the first dose of vaccine, which equals the national percentage, according to the Washington Post's vaccine tracker.

Indiana residents age 60 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders can schedule an appointment at one of the more than 370 clinics around the state by going to ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of the state's Area Agencies on Aging.

According to ISDH, 69% of Hoosiers age 80 and older, 70% of people ages 70-79, and 49% of those age 60-69 have scheduled a vaccine appointment or received their first dose.

“The vaccine is a simple, safe and effective way to protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box said. “It’s an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and it could be the difference of a lifetime for vulnerable Hoosiers.”

As of Sunday, a total of 12,142 Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and 661,673 have tested positive. ISDH reported 778 people are hospitalized in Indiana with the virus.