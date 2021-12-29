National Guard now helping at Johnson Memorial Health

FRANKLIN — The National Guard is now helping out another Central Indiana hospital.

Six guardsmen - two medics and four support service team members began working at Johnson Memorial Health Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases isn’t slowing down and hospital workers are calling in sick with the virus. More than 10 employees are out sick with COVID-19 and some patients are in the emergency room waiting for beds.

Johnson Memorial health is also on diversion, which means it is not accepting any new patients.

The guardsmen are expected to be here for the next two weeks, but the hospital is already making plans to request an extension of the guardsmen for an extra two weeks beyond that.

National Guard members are also assisting at 14 out of 16 IU Health Hospitals.

