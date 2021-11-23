'We started seeing more and more': Hamilton County mass vaccine site on COVID-19 booster shots

NOBLESVILLE — Since reopening in October, the Hamilton County mass vaccination site at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds has provided more than 5,000 COVID-19 shots, a portion of those coming in the form of booster shots.

Officials tell WRTV in the past few weeks, the volume has picked up. Thanksgiving week, the clinic is at 90-100% capacity every day. This comes after COVID-19 booster shot eligibility expanded Friday to all Hoosiers 18 and older.

