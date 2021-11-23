Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus NewsCOVID-19 Healthcare

Actions

'We started seeing more and more': Hamilton County mass vaccine site on COVID-19 booster shots

Hoosiers get boosted ahead of the holidays, traveling
items.[0].videoTitle
Nikki DeMentri reports on a mass vaccination clinic in Hamilton County.
Hamilton County Mass Vaccine Site
Posted at 4:12 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 16:14:36-05

NOBLESVILLE — Since reopening in October, the Hamilton County mass vaccination site at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds has provided more than 5,000 COVID-19 shots, a portion of those coming in the form of booster shots.

Officials tell WRTV in the past few weeks, the volume has picked up. Thanksgiving week, the clinic is at 90-100% capacity every day. This comes after COVID-19 booster shot eligibility expanded Friday to all Hoosiers 18 and older.

Watch the video above for the latest from Hamiton Co.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!