COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in Indiana reach highest level since February

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,208 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 10 more people died with the virus over the weekend.

There have been 786,272 positive cases and 13,634 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 430 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

According to ISDH statistics, 3,827 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 1,161 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 52 since Sunday, along with 282 people in intensive care. The total number of people hospitalized is the most reported since Feb. 12, while the intensive care number is the largest since Feb. 8.

ISDH also reported 350 new cases of COVID-19 among students in Indiana schools, while 29 teachers and 52 staff members also tested positive.

A total of 5,972,486 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,990,009 first doses and 2,982,477 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.42 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.71 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 2 is 17.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9%.

The state health department said 32.5% of ICU beds and 77.4% of ventilators are available. Among the state's COVID-19 ICU beds, 12.5% are in use.

