COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for 6th straight day in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of people hospitalized in Indiana with COVID-19 dropped for the sixth consecutive day, according to statistics released Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

A total of 2,432 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 27 since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 19.7% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 31.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been 934,586 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,684 confirmed deaths. The numbers represent an increase of 7,982 cases and 69 deaths since Friday. IDOH does not report COVID-19 updates on weekends.

An additional 473 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

There have been more than 13.17 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.11 million individuals with a 22.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 13 is 21.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.5%.

A total of 6,432,148 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,217,384 first doses and 3,214,764 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

