Can my employer require me to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

You may be wondering if your employer can require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) says employers can legally require COVID-19 vaccines to re-enter a physical workplace. That's as long as they follow requirements to find alternative arrangements for employees unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons or because of religious objections.

Employers are also allowed to offer incentives for employees to voluntarily confirm their vaccination status. But the agency says employers should not pressure employees into sharing their medical information.

Any medical information shared with an employer, including vaccination records, must be kept confidential.