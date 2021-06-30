City of Noblesville plans to give employees pandemic-related bonuses

NOBLESVILLE — The City of Noblesville is planning to give pandemic-related bonuses to city employees.

Firefighters and police officers in the Hamilton County Community will receive $2,000 each, and other workers will get $1,000.

The money will come from Noblesville's share of Federal Aid for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton County gave each of its employees $3,000.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen says police and firefighters are getting larger bonuses because they were more at risk of getting COVID-19 during the pandemic.