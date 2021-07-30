Watch
COVID-19 outbreak at Boone County Jail forces officials to reinstate restrictions

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jul 30, 2021
BOONE CO. — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Boone County Jail is forcing officials to reinstate policies.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office released in a statement that on July 16 an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

No additional cases were found until July 23 when two inmates from a different block tested positive for the virus.

After testing inmates in that block, another four positive cases were found.

Jail officials then reinstated COVID-19 policies at the direction of the Boone County Health Department.

BCSO offered all staff to voluntarily take a COVID-19 test, of all tests completed, two employees tested positive.

A 10-day quarantine immediately began.

Approximately 128 of 132 inmates housed in the jail have received COVID-19 tests. These tests resulted in 25 positive cases to date.

