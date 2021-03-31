Hospitalizations up more than 10% in 17 states, including Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's statewide mask mandate ends in one week. The easing of restrictions in the Hoosier state and other parts of the country is raising fears of a fourth surge.

Indiana's 7-day positivity rate has gone up slightly this month, from 3.1% on March 29 and March 17 to 3.3% on March 22 to 3.7% on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are up more than 10% in 17 states in the last week, including Indiana. The "Indiana Hospital Association" says it's important to continue doing the right things.

"Indiana I think is in a good place. It's just reminding folks to practice those safety measures to prevent a surge from happening here like we're seeing elsewhere," Laura McCaffrey, the vice president of public affairs at IHA, said.

Marion County's mask mandate and restrictions will remain in place until further notice after the statewide order ends on April 6.

WRTV is working to learn if any other local governments will take similar measures.