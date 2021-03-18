Indiana officials call on feds for more COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state leaders said they're working to meet President Joe Biden's directive to make all adults eligible to receive coronavirus vaccine by May 1. They blamed expansion delays on too few shots coming from the federal government.

State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday Indiana "always seeks as many doses as possible" when federal officials determine states' allocations of vaccines each week. She says Indiana has received several thousand fewer doses than many other states in recent weeks.

Last week, Indiana was fifth from the bottom for doses delivered per 100,000 residents. Box said Indiana should receive "large amounts of vaccine" by the last week of March, prompting further vaccine expansion.