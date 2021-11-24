Indiana Republicans attempt to restrict businesses from requiring vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — While COVID-19 cases rise in Indiana, state lawmakers are expected to vote next week on a measure that could lead to the end of the state’s public health emergency.

However, the proposal to restrict the ability of businesses and universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine goes farther than Gov. Eric Holcomb wanted and critics say it could make Indiana unhealthier.

Republican lawmakers added language into a draft proposal that would restrict private businesses in the state from mandating their employees get vaccinated. It would require businesses to honor any request for a religious or medical exemption, including for pregnancy and anticipated pregnancy.

A hearing on the measure Tuesday lasted seven hours. Doctors and business groups were among those who blasted the proposal.

They said companies should have the right to make their own decisions about workplace safety.

"Quite frankly, the timing stinks," Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said. "The COVID numbers are going up in the state of Indiana, including those of children."

However, supporters of the measure included some witnesses who pushed misinformation about the safety of vaccines.

Others said their individual freedom matters more.

"I as an employee have rights, and those rights are come of the most closely-held American rights and that is my religion and my health,” said House Majority Leader Matt Lehman, R-Berne. “So, that balance we have now between the business's right and individual's right come to what you see in this bill."

Last week, Holcomb said he wants lawmakers to expand the range of people who are authorized to give COVID-19 vaccines in the state. He also wants changes to the law so Indiana does not lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal Medicaid and food stamp money if the state’s public health emergency ends.

The governor previously said he does not support the vaccine limits in the proposal, but he has not said whether he would veto the bill if it passes.

