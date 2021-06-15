Lawsuit challenges Holcomb's decision to end federal unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS — Two legal organizations have filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision to end extended unemployment insurance benefits.

Holcomb announced May 17 that Indiana will stop providing federal COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits on June 19. He cited the number of businesses looking for new employees as his reasoning for ending the state's participation in the programs.

Indiana Legal Services and Macey Swanson Hicks & Sauer law firm challenged Holcomb's decision in a lawsuit filed in Marion Superior County Court against the state, according to a news release sent Tuesday morning. They asked for a preliminary injunction, which would allow people to receive benefits while the case continues.

The legal teams claimed that ending the benefits established by the CARES Act "would cause irreparable harm to individual clients and a group of local clergy named in the suit and, by default, all Hoosiers across the state. The legal challenge is based on Indiana law 22-4-37-1 that requires the state to procure all available federal insurance benefits to citizens."

“These benefits have provided life-sustaining and crucial assistance to many Hoosiers during the pandemic,” said Jon Laramore, executive director of Indiana Legal Services in a statement. “The legislature passed a law creating a right to these benefits, and we’re asking Governor Holcomb to follow the law.”

Many business owners have blamed an extra $300 weekly payment and the ease of obtaining unemployment benefits with making it more difficult to fill job openings.

The four programs that will end Saturday in Indiana include:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides recipients extended benefits after their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits have been exhausted.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits to people who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides a $100 additional weekly benefit for people who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income.

“Eliminating these pandemic programs will not be a silver bullet for employers to find employees, but we currently have about 116,000 available jobs in the state that need filled now,” Holcomb said in May. “I’ve spoken to leaders in the recreational vehicle industry who tell me they could hire thousands of people today, and in the last couple weeks, we’ve seen companies like Amazon, Apple, Toyota, and Milwaukee Tool announce thousands of new career opportunities for Hoosiers."

However, the legal teams cited a Century Foundation study that found that cutting benefits would affect more than 286,000 people and would result in a forfeiture of $1.5 billion by the state.

“This pandemic has been tough on everyone and we’re not out of the woods yet. A saving grace for many of my clients has been the expanded unemployment benefits offered by the federal government — they've provided a lifeline while Hoosiers recover from the unprecedented pandemic,” Jeffrey Macey, partner at Macey Swanson Hicks & Sauer and co-counsel for the case, said in a statement. “Our firm is extremely gratified to be able to assist Indiana Legal Services and the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis in preserving these benefits for our neighbors in need.”

Holcomb's office has not responded to WRTV's request for comment.

