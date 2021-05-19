Marion County will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated people on June 7

INDIANAPOLIS — People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to go without masks in Marion County.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday that Marion County will eliminate its mask mandate for individuals who are fully vaccinated and loosen public health restrictions on June 7. The City-County Council will vote on the changes that evening.

"That's another two-and-a-half weeks worth of shots in arms that will increase our community's vaccination rate further hampering potential spread of the virus," Hogsett said at a press conference.

Hogsett noted the June 7 date will ensure people are required to wear masks at the Indianapolis 500, graduation ceremonies, parties and other events.

After June 7, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks unless they are in a business, venue, hospital or on public transportation where face coverings are required.

"The vaccine is getting us back to normal. The more people who choose that option, the stronger and faster will be our recovery," Hogsett said.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines that said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Hogsett said he believes that half of the county's population could be vaccinated by July.

Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, laid out the capacity limits she expects to recommend to the City-County Council.

Indoor services at bars, restaurants and other businesses will move to 75% capacity.

Personal service businesses will no longer have to be by appointment-only, but capacity should allow for six feet between vaccinated clients.

Entertainment and cultural venues can host up to 75% capacity.

Religious services and funerals can host 100% capacity.

Indoor sporting events will be allowed to host 50% capacity.

Capacity limits on large gatherings will increase from 50 to 500 people.

Watch the briefing in the player below: