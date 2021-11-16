Rokita files lawsuit against COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday that he filed a lawsuit to stop a rule mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers.

Indiana is joining on the lawsuit with 11 other states against a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule that requires the vaccine for health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicare or Medicaid.

The other states involved in the lawsuit include Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

Earlier this month, Indiana filed suit against over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The state also challenged an Occupational Safety and Health Administration requiring employers with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

