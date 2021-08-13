Watch
Additional grant money for Indy's independent music venues announced

WRTV
White Rabbit Cabaret is getting through the pandemic with help from the IIVA
Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 13, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — More financial help is on the way for music and entertainment venues in Marion County.

On Thursday Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a third round of funding for the Music Cities Strategy Recovery Program.

Independent music venues in Marion County can apply for a grant of up to $20,000 to help pay for rent, utilities, and other overhead costs.

Mayor Hogsett says the pandemic is not over yet and independent venues still need a boost.

Applications are available at musicalfamilytree.org. The deadline to apply is August 27.

Jim Rawlinson, Board Chair of Musical Family Tree, stated the following in a release to WRTV.

Independent music venues are the lifeblood of the music scene, where local musicians learn their trade and build careers. MFT has been excited to be a partner with the City of Indianapolis over the last year and a half, awarding over half a million dollars in funding with this new round of grants to venues in a time of crisis. We'll continue to look for ways to help the music community through this.

