Watch
NewsCoronavirus COVID-19 Resources

Actions

FEMA offering money for COVID-19 funeral expenses

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo Pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia Nunez, who died from COVID-19, after a funeral service at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, in Los Angeles. Southern California funeral homes are turning away bereaved families because they're running out of space for the bodies piling up during an unrelenting coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez,File)
Lydia Nunez
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 13:34:40-04

The federal government is offering those who've lost loves ones to COVID-19 assistance with funeral expenses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) launched the "COVID-19 Funeral Assistance" program in mid-March to help the families of the half-million Americans who have died during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The program reimburses Americans up to $9,000 per funeral of a coronavirus victim. Households that lost more than one family member to the virus can receive $35,000.

The deaths in question would have had to occur after Jan. 20, 2020, and be attributable to coronavirus. Applicants will have to supply paperwork on funeral costs as well as the cause of death.

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.

FEMA will begin accepting applications via phone on April 12. The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number is 844-684-6333.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!