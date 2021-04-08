FEMA offering money for COVID-19 funeral expenses

The federal government is offering those who've lost loves ones to COVID-19 assistance with funeral expenses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) launched the "COVID-19 Funeral Assistance" program in mid-March to help the families of the half-million Americans who have died during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The program reimburses Americans up to $9,000 per funeral of a coronavirus victim. Households that lost more than one family member to the virus can receive $35,000.

The deaths in question would have had to occur after Jan. 20, 2020, and be attributable to coronavirus. Applicants will have to supply paperwork on funeral costs as well as the cause of death.

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.

FEMA will begin accepting applications via phone on April 12. The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number is 844-684-6333.