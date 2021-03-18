Get a free ride to vaccine appointments with IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is offering a helping hand if you are eligible to get your COVID-19 vaccine but may not have a way to get to your appointment.

IU Health is partnering with Lyft and other rideshare providers for the service aimed at Hoosiers who may be at higher risk for the virus. Ride services are available statewide.

The rides are free as part of a grant that IU Health received from the insurance company Anthem.

"I think that's a wonderful thing — that's the wonderful thing about the state of Indiana, as Hoosiers we all work together and come together. And so to know that everybody wants to get back to normal and in order to do that, got to get people vaccinated," Lori Satterfield, an IU Health program manager, said.

If you need a ride to get your vaccine, or if you know someone who needs one, you can call: 1-888-IU-HEALTH and choose option number nine.

The ride service is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays.

The rides are free, but you will be asked if you have health insurance in case your insurance company covers the cost of the ride.