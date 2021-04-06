Indiana awarded $60.8 million by the CDC to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded Indiana with over $60 million to help increase the COVID-19 vaccine uptake among Hoosiers.

The money — exactly $60,831,341 — is said to go toward community-based organizations, including underserved populations, to expand vaccine programs. The goal is to ensure equity and access to those disproportionately affected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

RELATED | IU students participate in COVID-19 clinical trial to test if vaccine prevents spread of SARS-CoV-2 |

The CDC has awarded $3 billion in total to 64 jurisdictions in its effort to "bolster broad-based vaccine distribution."

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

The CDC's funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The funds can be used, for example, to conduct door-to-door outreach to help residents sign up for their COVID-19 vaccination appointment. It could also mean hiring more bilingual workers at call centers.

The money could be used for several things as long as it increases the local public's education, awareness, and access to COVID-19 vaccines. The funding must also follow these guidelines:

75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities; and,

60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.

Click here for more information on where the CDC's funds will be distributed.