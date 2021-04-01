IU Health offering COVID-19 vaccination standby appointments

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is offering standby appointments and reaching out to those who live near any of their vaccine sites.

With millions of more Hoosiers eligible to get vaccines, finding an appointment within the next week or two may be hard. The list also helps to ensure that no vaccine goes to waste.

Every day before clinics close, patients on the standby list will be contacted if there are extra doses to be used. You must be able to arrive within 30 minutes of receiving a call.

Several other locations, including the Fishers Health Department and Johnson Memorial Hospital, are also offering standby lists.