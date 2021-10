INDIANAPOLIS — Vaccination efforts at the IndyGo Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis expanded as of Tuesday, Oct. 5.

A vaccine clinic will now be open there on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The clinics are inside the transit center and no appointment is required.

The vaccine is free and available to any Indiana resident ages 12 and older.