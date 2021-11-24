Watch
"Crush COVID" connects Hoosiers to monoclonal antibody treatment centers

Dr. Christian Ramers, Family Health Centers of San Diego
A doctor in San Diego prepares a monoclonal antibody cocktail for COVID-19 made by Eli Lilly and Company.
Posted at 9:58 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 21:58:47-05

Ind. — Hoosiers who call 211 will now have another resource available to them.

Callers can be connected to Crush COVID, a support center that provides information about monoclonal antibody treatment on behalf of participating providers.

Monoclonal antibodies have been used to prevent progression of COVID-19 disease. It's the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use. The therapy has been shown to help high-risk COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home. It is also authorized by the U.S. FDA to prevent COVID-19 following exposure to the virus in some cases.

There are nearly 100 infusion centers across Indiana.

The service will locate the nearest treatment site by ZIP code, and you can then contact the infusion center for more information about who can receive the treatment and how to schedule an appointment.

If you are interested in getting the treatment or to learn more, call 211 or 866-211-9966.

